AEW Collision Draws Highest Numbers in Nine Months, Rampage Numbers Drop
– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s new episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage. Collision and Rampage both aired back-to-back on Saturday due to NBA and NHL Playoff coverage on TNT.
Thanks to the NBA Playoff lead-in, AEW Collision saw a significant increase in its average viewership and key demo ratings. Collision drew an average audience of 621,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which averaged 461,000 viewers. This marks the highest viewership for Collision in nine months, since the July 29, 2023 episode, which averaged 739,000 viewers.
Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew an average 0.21 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. This is also the highest rating for Collision since the July 29, 2023 episode, which drew a 0.27 rating in the same key demo. Meltzer also reported that the first 10 minutes of Collision drew a 0.49 rating.
Rampage did not manage the gains of Collision. Last Saturday’s episode averaged 292,000 viewers. Viewership fell from last week, which averaged 397,000 viewers.
Ratings were also down for Rampage in the key demo. Rampage drew an average 0.09 rating. The number fell from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo.
AEW programming faced stiff competition on Saturday night between NBA and NHL game coverage.
Collision did 621K/0.21 boosted greatly by the Celtics game. Very strong first 25 minutes in particular but way above normal for first 68 minutes. Rampage 292K/0.09. Competition was of course very stiff with NBA & NHL playoffs. Collision number is good of course, but we…
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 30, 2024
