– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Collision. Collision aired live on Thursday night this week, as the episode was preempted due to the NBA Playoffs on TNT. The show was also simulcast on Max.

AEW Collision averaged 382,000 viewers for its live Thursday broadcast. Viewership was up by 12% from the previous week’s episode, which aired on Saturday on TBS instead of TNT due to NBA coverage. The previous week’s episode averaged 341,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew an average 0.09 rating. The rating increased from the 0.06 rating in the same key demo for the previous preempted episode of Collision on TBS.

Collision finished at No. 9 in the rankings for Thursday primetime cable programming. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Warriors vs. Timberwolves topped the ratings and viewership for the night with 4.537 million viewers and a 1.49 rating in the key demo.