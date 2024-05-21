– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last week’s show aired on Saturday via tape delay, running back-to-back with Rampage.

The taped TNT broadcast saw an overall increase in viewership. The show averaged 523,000 viewers, rising from the audience of 378,000 viewers for May 11, which also aired on TBS.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Collision drew a 0.15 rating. The rating increased from 0.12 for the previous week. Collision finished at No. 5 in the rankings for cable originals on Saturday, May 18. It was behind the NHL Playoffs on ESPN, the PGA Championship on ESPN, Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, and Formula 1 on ESPN2. The NHL Playoff game featuring the Canucks vs. the Oilers topped the ratings for the night with a 0.34 rating.

Meanwhile, AEW Rampage finished with 391,000 viewers. Viewership was up from the previous week, which drew 267,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key demo rating, Rampage drew a 0.13 rating, which increased from the 0.08 rating from last week. AEW Rampage finished at No. 10 in the rankings for Saturday.