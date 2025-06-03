– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s taped edition of AEW Collision. The Saturday, May 31 episode received a lead-in from the NBA Playoffs game featuring the Knicks vs. the Pacers followed by Inside the NBA on TNT.

Thanks to the NBA lead-in, AEW Collision saw a significant increase in viewership. Saturday’s episode averaged 504,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 43% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 353,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up significantly in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew an average 0.18 rating, a 125% increase from the 0.08 rating from last week’s episode.

The NBA Playoffs drew 6.913 million viewers and a 2.12 rating in the key demo. The hour-long edition of Inside the NBA, which will be the last one on TNT, drew 3.032 million viewers and a 0.95 rating in the key demo. UFC Fight Night on ESPN averaged 578,000 viewers and drew a 0.19 key demo rating.