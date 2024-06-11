wrestling / News
AEW Collision Sees Upticks in Ratings & Viewership for Live Broadcast Return
June 11, 2024
– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. AEW Collision returned to its live format over the weekend after the previous week aired via tape delay.
Collision averaged 388,000 viewers on Saturday, June 8. Viewership increased slightly by 3% from the 378,000 viewers from the previous week.
Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew a 0.13 rating. The key demo rating was up from last week’s show, which drew a 0.11 rating in the same key demo.
AEW Collision’s main competition was the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and the Panthers on ABC.
