– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. Collision returned to its regular timeslot last Saturday, and the show was also a live broadcast.

The June 21 edition of Collision averaged 426,000 viewers. Viewership was up by 7% from the previous week’s preempted edition of Collision, which averaged 397,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest-themed episode. The last edition of Collision to air on a Saturday was the May 31 episode, which drew 504,000 viewers.

Collision drew an average 0.10 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show finished at No. 13 in the rankings for Saturday. The rating was up slightly from the preempted Fyter Fest edition of Collision, which drew an average 0.09 rating.

Cable news coverage of the Middle East conflict dominated much of the rankings, with the news of the U.S. launching a military strike on Iran on Saturday.

Saturday’s AEW Collision saw the return of Kota Ibushi to AEW. Also, this week’s episode will be taped broadcast, with the show being taped tomorrow night alongside a live edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW Collision will be airing on Thursday, June 26 on TNT due to NASCAR coverage.