– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s AEW Collision 100, marking the 100th episode of the series. Collision was back at its regular time last weekend after the previous week’s episode aired on Thursday.

Collision averaged 310,000 viewers, a 10% increase from last week’s audience, which averaged 285,000 viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also saw in increase. AEW Collision drew an average 0.10 rating, compared to 0.08 for the previous Thursday broadcast.

Collision ranked No. 3 for the night in the ratings on Saturday. The Savannah Bananas game on ESPN finished at No. 1 with 837,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

Collision returns to Thursday once again tomorrow night, due to this year’s AEW All In Texas happening on Saturday, July 12. The show will air live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.