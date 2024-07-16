– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and television numbers for last Saturday’s taped episode of AEW Collision, which saw an overall increase in numbers.

The July 13 episode of AEW Collision drew an average audience of 362,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 18% from the previous week’s show, which averaged 306,000 viewers. Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew an average 0.14 rating. The rating increased fro the 0.12 figure for the previous week.

Collision ranked No. 24 for the night for cable original programming. Most of the viewership was led by the news coverage of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump, which occurred at 6:11 pm EST. This was soon followed by breaking news coverage. Fox News and CNN’s coverage of the assassination attempt led the night in the key demo.

Meanwhile, UFC Fight Night Prelims on ESPn averaged 625,000 viewers and drew a 0.26 rating. The UFC Fight Night card on ESPN averaged 1.009 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the key demo.