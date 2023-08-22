– SpoilerTV has the Saturday television numbers for the latest episode of AEW Collision. This week’s show only a slight rise in viewership, while the key demo rating held steady. Last Saturday’s episode served as the Fight for the Fallen edition of Collision.

Last Saturday’s show averaged 482,000 viewers. The viewership rose only slightly from the previous week, which averaged 476,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew a 0.17 rating, which identical to the previous episode. Collision finished at No. 13 for Saturday in the rankings for cable original programming.

AEW faced heavy competition with NFL preseason game coverage and UFC 292, which saw its ESPN prelims top the ratings for Saturday with a 0.51. NFL Total Access topped viewership for Saturday, August 19 with 1.588 million viewers. Little League World Series coverage on ESPN and On Patrol: Live also finished ahead of AEW Collision.

Next week’s episode will serve as Fyter Fest Night 2 of Collision along with the go-home episode before AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. The show is being taped tomorrow (Aug. 23) along with Dynamite due to the travel schedule.