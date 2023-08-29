– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday television numbers for last Saturday’s All In London go-home edition of AEW Collision. As noted, last Saturday’s show aired on tape delay due to the All In travel schedule, with the episode being taped following last week’s AEW Dynamite. Viewership numbers rose for the latest episode, but the key demo ratings were slightly down.

Last Saturday’s AEW Collision averaged 552,000 viewers. Viewership was up from the previous week, which drew 482,000 viewers. The episode two weeks ago drew 476,000 viewers.

The show saw a slight drop in the P18-49 key demo ratings. The taped TNT broadcast drew a 0.16 rating. That’s slightly down from the previous week’s average rating in the same key demo of 0.17.

Per SpoilerTV, AEW Collision finished at No. 10 for Saturday for cable original programming. The show moved up from its No. 13 slot for the previous week. NFL preseason game coverage once again dominated most of the top slots for cable programming on Saturday, taking up 1-3 and No. 6. College Gameday on ESPN ranked No. 4. Premiere League soccer on USA Network came in at No. 9 just ahead of AEW.

NFL preseason game coverage on NFL Network came in first in the ratings and viewership for cable on Saturday with a 0.46 rating and 1.732 million viewers.

AEW Collision returns to its live format this Saturday, September 2. The show is being held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. AEW All Out will be held in the same venue the following night and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.