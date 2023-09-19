wrestling / News
AEW Collision Viewership Slightly Dips, Ratings Steady for Latest Episode
– Sports TV Ratings has the Saturday television numbers for the latest edition of AEW Collision. The live TNT broadcast averaged 467,000 viewers for September 16.
Viewership was down slightly from the previous week, which saw the show average 476,000 viewers. The episode from two weeks ago averaged 345,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew a 0.15 rating. The rating held steady from last week’s episode. AEW faced stiff competition with the NCAA college football season in full swing.
Saturday’s AEW Collision was up against various college football games, including matchups like Texas vs. Wyoming, Oregon vs. Hawaii, and Tennessee vs. Florida. Last Saturday’s show faced competition from the Texas vs. Alabama college football game.
