AEW Collision Viewership, Ratings Rise for Latest Episode

– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers for last Saturday’s live edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s show saw Collision live once again after airing via tape delay for the previous week.

The live TNT broadcast averaged 347,000 viewers. Viewership increased 29% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 268,000 viewers.

AEW Collision also drew an overall increase in P18-49 key ratings demo. The show finished with an average 0.12 rating. The rating was up from the 0.08 rating from the previous week.

Wrestlenomics reports that the show finished #19 in the ratings for cable original programming on Saturday, September 21. College football coverage on ESPN dominated the top of the rankings last Saturday.

This week’s special Collision Grand Slam episode will also air via tape delay later this Saturday. AEW will be taping this weekend’s episode tomorrow night along with Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.