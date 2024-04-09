wrestling / News
AEW Collision Has Slight Increase In Viewership For Later Airing, Rating Also Up
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision had a slight increase in viewership with a much later airing. The show was pre-empted by NCAA basketball coverage and aired after night one of Wrestlemania had ended.
The episode had 463,000 viewers, an increase from last week’s 458,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11.
The lead-in for Collision, post-game coverage of Alabama vs. UConn, had 2.120 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.
https://x.com/wrestlenomics/status/1777728478760071196
