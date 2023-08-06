Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 08.05.23  

Welcome one and all to tonight’s coverage of AEW Collision! Thanks for joining us during Summerslam for what will no doubt be a fantastic alternative, should you wish! Big night ahead of us with CM Punk defending the ‘REAL’ World championship against Ricky Starks. Let’s do this!

Location: Greenville, SC

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Ian Riccaboni

Pre-match spiel begins! Punk will divide the pretenders from the contenders, and Starks will defeat Punk and declare himself Absolute. According to Cash, we’re in FTR country, and Cash’s Mom is here so they can’t lose! Top Guys, out!

We are kicking things off with the AEW Tag Team Championship match!

Match One: [AEW Tag Team Championships] Big Bill & Brian Cage vs FTR (c)

Aubrey calls for the bell, and Cash starts things out with Cage. Cash heads to the outside to hug his mom! Back in the ring, the two grapple and Cage gets the upper hand with some clubbing blows. Big shoulder tackle from Cage and he poses to celebrate. Dax tags in and goes toe to toe with Cage, but meets a big clothesline to take him down. Cage goes for an overhead lift but Dax sits out with a crossbody. Rollup from Dax for 2!

Cash tagged in but Cage rolls right through both of them and tags in Big Bill. Double shoulder takedown from Bill & Cage, but Cash is up with some chops to Bill. He’s caught by Bill and taken down with a big body slam for 2.

Cash gets a missile dropkick off the second rope and tags in Dax. Double chops to Bill as Cash is tagged back in. Both guys take out Cage, clotheslining him over the top rope. Dax goes for the Shatter Machine but Bill counters. He presses Cash and throws him to the floor on top of Dax! We go to PIP break.

Cage is tagged in, and hits a back body drop on Wheeler onto the apron. This gets a 1 count, but Cage keeps control with a rear chinlock. Cash battles back but Cage gets a dropkick. Shoulders to the midsection by Cage, tag to Bill, who chops the back of Cash. Bill taunts the crowd to some good heat, and he takes Cash to the outside with some clubbing forearms.

Back from break, Bill is beating up Cash in front of his mom! Haha she appears to be kinda smiling?! Oh she smacks Bill right in the face! He retaliates by beating down Cash and slamming him into the apron, before rolling him back in the ring. Tag to Cage.

Cage gets to the middle rope and suplexes Cash into the ring, what an f’n MACHINE! Bill back in, gets Cash on his shoulders into a torture rack but Cash slips down and goes for a small package, eventually get a roll up but Bill almost decapittates him with another clothesline. Cage in now, but receives a German suplex from Cash! Cash goes for the tag, enziguri misses but makes the tag! Dax with shots to both Bill and Cage. Bill catches him but Dax bites him! Lariat by Dax and a rolling forearm, followed by a Steiner Bulldog combination by a tagged in Cash! Cage gets both men on his shoulders and throws them overhead to regain control.

Chokeslam by Bill and a Jackhammer by Cage only gets a 2! Bill and Cash in the corner, Bill has Wheeler on his shoulders but Dax helps get him off. Bill sends both FTR members to the outside and Cage hits the ropes to unleash a senton over the top rope, followed by a big boot from Bill to Wheeler for 2!

Miscommunication from Bill and Cage, Bill is sent to the outside, Shatter Machine to Brian Cage at 15:03 picks up the pinfall!

Your winners and STILL AEW Tag Team Champions by pinfall: FTR

Rating: *** – Nice little defense, unlikely to be remembered in a few weeks, but they did some good stuff here.

Dax grabs the mic, and says they started a legacy 10 years ago to be the best tag team ever. To complete the legacy, they have one thing left to do…YOUNG BUCKS. They have unfinished business, and FTR want to finish it…in WEMBLEY STADIUM! YES PLEASE!!!

Tony Schiavone is with Juice Robinson, who says the Bang Bang Gang is hotter than hell. Jay White is here too to introduce the Top Gunns, who mock Tony. Jay says when the Bang Bang Gang is having fun, it’s not fun for others. Guns up!

Match Two: [TBS Championship] Mercedes Martinez vs Kris Statlander (c)

Starting things off hot in the corner as Kris lays in some blows and gets a shoulder block to take control. Statlander continues to lays in some fists and goes for a suplex but Martinez counters out. Somersault plancha from Kris but Martinez back up with some stomps to take Statlander down in the corner. Mercedes hangs Kris up in the ropes and chokes her out a little, and then gets a Butterfly suplex…and another…goes for a third but Kris gets a big kick! Martinez with clubbing blows to the back of the head takes Kris out again…palm thrusts to the chest and a short spinebuster gets a 2.

Fists to the collarbone keep Martinez in control, until Kris fights back with kicks…but further kicks from Martinez cut that short. We go to PIP as Mercedes locks in a chinlock, into a 1 count.

Statlander tries to fire back with some forearms but Mercedes dodges and sends the champion into the turnbuckle. She climbs the bottom rope and gets the vaulting stomp onto Kris, and stomps on the back of the TBS champion, locking in a modified camel clutch…but Statlander gets to her feet and backs the challenger into the corner.

Clothesline by Martinez! Grounded punches gets a 1 count follow-up, and Martinez is frustrated with the ref. Out of the corner comes Statlander, house of fire time with multiple clohteslines, but Martinez gets a rolling forearm…but the champ follows up with a knee to the midsection. Misses a crossbody off the apron! Backbreaker from Statlander follows up though.

Hot shot over the ropes from Martinez, but snap powerslam from Statlander gets a 2 count. Kris goes up top, Martinez catches her and follows up, SPIDER GERMAN SUPLEX!! BIG running knee from the challenger gets a 1, 2, no!

Fisherwoman buster is countered. Kris gets a twisting fisherman driver for 2! This is heating up! Wheelbarrow countered by Mercedes into a pin attempt, 1, 2, no! Statlander gets a rollup into a bridging pin for 3 at 10:14!

Your winner by pinfall and STILL TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: *** – Perfectly acceptable title defense, and things really started to heat up towards the end. Mercedes loses nothing with this pinfall loss, and that’s testament to both women here.



Mercedes attacks after the match! But Diamante is here…and she takes out Statlander too. Willow makes the save!! Willow comes to the aid of the TBS champion.

Tony Schiavone is with former Women’s champ, Toni Storm. Storm is feeling naked without her championship belt. She won’t freak out. But she asks if she’s not talented anymore, is she not enough anymore? She’s the illustrious Toni Storm, admired for everything she’s done…this is not right! This interview is over.

Match Three: Serpentico vs Samoa Joe

Joe immediately strikes and locks in the choke, Serpentico taps at 14 seconds!

Your winner by submission: Samoa Joe

Rating: N/R – Not sure what else you could expect from 14 seconds of action 😀

Joe says he’s the one true king of television. At All In, the King has nobody to dance with…Joe lost to Punk a few weeks ago and it doesn’t sit right with him, especially after their past. A rollup is not good enough for their legacy. Joe asks the champ as a courtesy…give their legacy what it deserves. Give these people everything they deserve. Joe will convince his ass this week! Wow, that could be a fantastic addition to the Wembley card.

Andrade video package. He’s always tranquilo, unless someone steals something he loves. He fights for everyone…

The Acclaimed are with Tony Schiavone. They have the boots of Billy Gunn after he unlaced them the other week. Bowens and Caster spoke with Gunn, and reiterate that Gunn is adamant that he’s retired. Gunn blames himself for their loss, but Bowens disagrees. Tony asks where The Acclaimed go from here. Caster says Gunn gave them so much, and they became one of the best trios in AEW. Bowens wants Billy to know how much he meant to them. Billy was the one person that believed in them. They will miss him. Throw up the scissors for Daddy Ass, one more time.

Match Four: [AEW TRIOS CHAMPIONSHIPS] House of Black (c) w/Julia Hart vs Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson

This will be contested under House Rules. And Julia Hart is banned from ringside thanks to the Dealer’s Choice stipulation! King and Martin start things off, and Martin takes a big tumble from King shoving him hard. Martin goes for a shoulder block but bounces right off him. Sunset flip attempt but King avoids it, but receives an enziguri to the face. Chop to the chest on Martin, tag in to Black. Blacks receives a kick from Andretti but avoids a shotgun dropkick, sending Andretti into Martin.

Black and Andretti on the outside, Black sends him into the barricade with a big boot. Malakai whips Andretti into the buckles and follows up with a high knee, tagging in Matthews. Gourdbuster into the ropes on Andretti from Buddy, and then sends Andretti into the announce table with a hard shoulder off the apron.

King takes out Andretti on the outside, and sends Martin head first into the barricade. Buddy in the ring with Andretti, locks in an abdominal stretch, flips into a sleeper hold. Big time gutbuster from Buddy, tag to Brody and a suplex to Andretti is followed up with a huge chop. Black back in, running PK, Andretti is in bad shape. 1, 2, no!

Rear chinlock from Malakai on Andretti, back elbow from Black, but Andretti makes a tag to Johnson. High crossbody on Black, kick to Buddy, springboard moonsault double DDT takes both men down. Double cutter on both men too! Lee goes corner to corner but is met by a spear by Buddy and a kick to the face from Black. King gets the corner senton as the others kick Lee in the corner, before tossing him in for the 3 count…but Andretti is in to break it up with a 450! Andretti moonsaults to the outside to take out Black and Buddy!

Splash from Martin to King gets a 2! Black and Buddy get a double kick to Andretti to take him out. Spinning clothesline from Brody King gets the 1, 2, 3 at 9:08 on Darius Martin.

Your winners by pinfall: House of Black

Rating: **3/4 – Glorified trios squash. Post-match, we hear that House of Black vs CMFTR is signed for next week, and THAT I am on board for!

Tony Schiavone is with Will Hobbs…but QT Marshall interrupts. QT wants to make it right with Cuban links…and he mentions All Out. Picture this…Hobbs getting the biggest victory of his career…QT is handing him his biggest win. Hobbs doesn’t want or need his help…but he’ll take the gold.

Tony is back with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus…and Cage is there with his daughter. As the face of TNT, Cage knows he’s a role model for all children. He hates to look at Darby Allin who is mentoring a snot nosed kid like Nick Wayne. Cage’s kid asks to hold the belt but Cage asks “Did you win this belt?!” HAHA he asks security to remove her from the building!! Tremendous.

Match Five: Metalik vs Jay White

Metalik and Jay grapple to begin, with Jay working over Metalik in the corner. Chops to Metalik but a headscissors takes Jay down. Metalik springboards off the apron but misses, DDT from Jay to capitalise. Jay sends Metalik to the outside and Juice is there to taunt him with press-ups. White drives Metalik head first into the ringpost.

In the ring, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Jay gets a 2 count. Single leg crab is locked in but Metalik reaches the ropes. Metalik gets a hard chop on Jay and a slingblade bulldog. Headscissors off the ropes! Jay hotshots him off the top rope though, heads to the outside but is met by an Asai moonsault! Metalik up top, moonsault misses, Jay with a snap cobra clutch suplex. Bladerunner!! 1, 2, 3! This is over in 5:11.

Your winner by pinfall: Jay White

Rating: **1/2 – Again, pretty much a squash match, but the Gunns doing commentary was hella fun.

Jim Ross is back to join us on commentary for the main event.

Match Six: [‘REAL’ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP] CM PUNK (C) VS RICKY STARKS (SPECIAL GUEST ENFORCER: RICKY STEAMBOAT)

Shoulder block off the ropes from Punk to start, and a hip toss to follow up. He sits on the ropes to welcome Starks back in, but Starks climbs up the ring steps and makes his own way back in. Starks takes Punk to the corner, but they lockup in the center of the ring again. Punk ascends the buckles and poses like Ricky before jumping back down again. Go-behind from Starks, reversed, shoulder block from Punk and an arm drag from Starks this time!

Starks mocks Punk with the GTS taunt now, and holds the ropes open for Punk. Kick to the midsection from Ricky, and some chops to the chest send Punk reeling into the corner. Punk looks for the GTS but Ricky slides out, and sends both men to the floor with a clothesline as we go to PIP.

Both men make it back to the ring at 7, and Punk unleashes a big chop to the chest. Another. Ricky takes his turn now, multiple chops! Hard whip into the corner by Punk and Ricky collapses to the mat. Scoop slam by Punk and he does his Hogan shtick, nailing the leg drop. Punk stalks Ricky to each corner, giving him a chop in each, until they get heated and start to trade slaps. Ricky unloads on Punk in the corner! Punk has a volley of shots to the midsection but the referee gets in the way. Starks heads to the outside and pulls Punk out too.

Punk mounts Starks on the floor with mounted fists until Ricky Steamboat gets involved and pulls Punk off. Punk is not happy about that. Back in the ring, Punk climbs the buckles and goes for the 10-count punches but Ricky avoids them and gets a baseball slide to send Punk outside again.

Once both men are inside again, Ricky heads up top, single axe handle, gets a 2 count. Punk sent chest first into the buckles, Starks with a diving stomp to follow. Punk whipped into the opposite buckle and he falls to his knees. Starks goes to whip him again but Punk gets a high crossbody for 2! Punk with a sunset flip but Starks holds onto the ropes and nails an elbow drop for 2.

Wristlock from Starks, maintains control, goes to the buckles and attempts the rope walk…axe handle to the shoulder is nailed! Lateral press for 1. Starks gets off some body blows, and an Eastern stretch. He goes for a standing frog splash but Punk brings up the knees. Punk gets him on the shoulders! GTS? No, roll through for 2 from Starks.

Ricky heads up top again…Punk to his feet…Punk brings him down with a top rope superplex. Punk crawls for the pin…1, 2, no! Punk nails some jabs to the face and a big right hand, and the leg lariat for momentum, Swinging neckbreaker! Knee in the corner followed by rhe signature bulldog, 1, 2, kickout!

Punk up top…goes for the crossbody, slight miscommunication, Starks rolls through though. Punk pulls down the knee pad and goes for the corner knee but Starks catches him and nails a powerbomb! 1, 2, no!

Starks goes for the rope walk again but Punk pulls him off into the GTS! Starks avoids it though and sends Punk into the buckles. Misses a spear, Punk with a rollup for 2! Big kick from Punk, 1, 2, no!

Punk goes for a piledriver, but Starks reverses and gets an Alabama Slam. Punk drops down to avoid a clothesline and Starks inadvertently takes out the ref. Starks stacks Punk and has his feet on the ropes for leverage but Steamboat catches it! Rollup from Punk and Steamboat is here to count it… 1, 2, 3! At 22:19, this one is over.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL the ‘Real’ World Champion: CM Punk

Rating: ***1/4 – They didn’t go overboard with Steamboat and his input was kept to a minimum, which is probably for the best but made the enforcer element a little limited (although made more sense with the post-match angle). Starks and Punk had another ‘good’ match like their previous encounter, although something is still preventing it from reaching ‘great’. They were given time, they have chemistry, and it’s a fun watch, but the drama isn’t quite there just yet.

Starks sends Steamboat into Punk post-match and starts to beatdown Steamboat! He whips him with a belt. Punk tries to make the save but Starks keeps going until CM Punk grabs a steel chair and makes the save. Punk checks on Steamboat as Starks hightails it up the ramp. Punk throws the chair at Ricky Starks, and he is pissed. Doc Samson helps Steamboat to his feet as we go off the air.