AEW News: Collision Highlights With Samoa Joe, Ian Riccaboni Returning To ROH

August 12, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Collision Samoa Joe Image Credit: AEW, TNT

– AEW on TV posted some highlights of Samoa Joe from tonight’s episode of AEW Collision which you can see below.

– Ian Riccaboni announced on Twitter that he will be going back to Ring of Honor for the foreseeable future:

