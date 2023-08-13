wrestling / News
AEW News: Collision Highlights With Samoa Joe, Ian Riccaboni Returning To ROH
August 12, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW on TV posted some highlights of Samoa Joe from tonight’s episode of AEW Collision which you can see below.
.@SamoaJoe does not like to be kept waiting#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/W2AZHRaC45
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 13, 2023
ON-SIGHT!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/rcXzCCMHfA
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 13, 2023
– Ian Riccaboni announced on Twitter that he will be going back to Ring of Honor for the foreseeable future:
#AEWCollision has been unreal but I must return to my home planet.
Thank you for the love and support @AEW fans!
See you every week on @ringofhonor, Thursdays at 7 PM ET on https://t.co/FH663chZE6! Happy Wrestling, Everybody! pic.twitter.com/dbIiF68cCz
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 13, 2023
