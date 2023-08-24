AEW Collision Shows in Uncasville, CT & Wichita, KS Set for October & November

– AEW has announced new dates for Collision coming up in October and November. Collision will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

On November 4, AEW Collision heads to Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, September 1. There will be online ticket pre-sales starting on Thursday, August 31.