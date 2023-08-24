wrestling / News
AEW Collision Shows in Uncasville, CT & Wichita, KS Set for October & November
August 24, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW has announced new dates for Collision coming up in October and November. Collision will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
On November 4, AEW Collision heads to Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, September 1. There will be online ticket pre-sales starting on Thursday, August 31.
More Trending Stories
- Edge Reportedly Believed Within WWE Likely To Head To AEW
- CM Punk Addresses Crowd After AEW Collision Taping, Pays Tribute to Terry Funk
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Vince McMahon Sr. Firing Him, How Much He Got Paid for Rocky III
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Rumor & Fan Speculation of Him ‘Walking Out’ of AEW