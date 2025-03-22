wrestling / News

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Preview: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole Title Bout

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday - Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

– AEW kicks off a special weekend of AEW Collision on back-to-back nights this weekend. AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday tonight will feature Adam Cole challenging Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship.

Also set for tonight, former TBS Champion Julia Hart faces Queen Aminata. Tonight’s show will start on TNT immediately following the NCAA tournament coast-to-cast. AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday will also stream on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* Konosuke Takeshita & The Murder Machines vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, & Rocky Romero
* The Greatest Wrestler Alive Max Caster Open Challenge’

