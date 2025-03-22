– AEW kicks off a special weekend of AEW Collision on back-to-back nights this weekend. AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday tonight will feature Adam Cole challenging Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship.

Also set for tonight, former TBS Champion Julia Hart faces Queen Aminata. Tonight’s show will start on TNT immediately following the NCAA tournament coast-to-cast. AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday will also stream on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* Konosuke Takeshita & The Murder Machines vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, & Rocky Romero

* The Greatest Wrestler Alive Max Caster Open Challenge’

It will be a huge weekend of #AEW action, with #AEWCollision

Immediately following the NCAA Tournament

Coast to Coast On both Saturday and Sunday night on @tntdrama and @SportsOnMax! Don’t miss AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday THIS WEEKEND 💥 pic.twitter.com/nwgBWENBLf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2025