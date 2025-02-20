UPDATED: The full spoilers for this week’s AEW Collision are online. You can see the collected set of spoilers below, per the previous report and both Brad of the Gimmick Infringement Podcast and Fightful:

* Open Challenge: Brody King def. Max Caster after responding to Caster’s open challenge

* Mariah May attacked Toni Storm, dragged her to the stage and hit her a Storm Zero to set up a match for AEW Revolution.

* Kazuchika Okada issued a challenge.

* Hologram def. The Beast Mortos. Mortos attacked post-match and Komander made the save.

* Harley Cameron cut a promo

* Julia Hart def. Queen Aminata

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders def. Daniel Garcia and 2point0. The Undisputed Kingdom and Cope both made post-match saves.

* Murder Machines def. a local team

* Gabe Kidd def. The Butcher

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho def. Bandido

ORIGINAL: AEW taped a match for this week’s Collision before Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the result from the match below, per PWInsider:

