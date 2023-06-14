wrestling / News

AEW Collision To Air On ITV4 In The UK

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW Collision is set to debut in the US on TNT from the United Center in Chicago this Saturday. It was also noted earlier this week that it will air live in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on FITE.

PWInsider reports that the show will also air in the UK on ITV. However, it will be several days later, as it’s scheduled for Wednesdays at 9 PM local time.

