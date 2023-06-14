wrestling / News
AEW Collision To Air On ITV4 In The UK
June 14, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Collision is set to debut in the US on TNT from the United Center in Chicago this Saturday. It was also noted earlier this week that it will air live in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on FITE.
PWInsider reports that the show will also air in the UK on ITV. However, it will be several days later, as it’s scheduled for Wednesdays at 9 PM local time.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Says Paul Heyman Is The Best Booker Of All Time, Recalls Rolling Joints With Iron Sheik
- Hulk Hogan Weighs In On the Change In Athleticism In Wrestlers, What’s Different Today
- Kenny Omega Fires Back At Disco Inferno Over Criticism of STARDOM Spot
- Allison Danger Reportedly Seen Working at WWE Performance Center