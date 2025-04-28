wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Collision To Air On TBS
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
This week’s episode of AEW Collision is switching networks for a night as it moves to TBS. AEW announced on Monday that Saturday’s episode is set to air at the usual timeslot on TBS and Max, as you can see below.
AEW wrote:
“PROGRAMMING NOTE!
Saturday Night #AEWCollision returns to its normal time at 8pm ET/7pm CT
but on a different network:
Collision this Saturday is
LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax THIS Saturday, May 3!”
