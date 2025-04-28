wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Collision To Air On TBS

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 5-3-25 Image Credit: AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Collision is switching networks for a night as it moves to TBS. AEW announced on Monday that Saturday’s episode is set to air at the usual timeslot on TBS and Max, as you can see below.

AEW wrote:

“PROGRAMMING NOTE!
Saturday Night #AEWCollision returns to its normal time at 8pm ET/7pm CT
but on a different network:

Collision this Saturday is
LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax THIS Saturday, May 3!”

