AEW will tape Saturday night’s episode of Collision tonight at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The advertised lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Rated FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners