Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Collision on November 2nd drew 349,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

The viewership number is up from the 321,000 viewers, but the same in the 18-49 demo that the show drew on October 26.

The show ranked sixth on cable behind College Football, a Hallmark movie, and On Patrol Live.