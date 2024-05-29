AEW Collision Viewership Drops, Rating Even On TBS Airing

AEW Collision was moved to TBS this week and the episode had a lower viewership than on TNT, although the rating was even. Jed I Goodman reports the episode brought in 415,000 viewers, a steep decline from last week’s 523,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the show had an 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the same as the week before.

Collision was moved to TBS due to the NHL Playoffs.