wrestling / News
AEW Collision Viewership Drops, Rating Even On TBS Airing
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
AEW Collision was moved to TBS this week and the episode had a lower viewership than on TNT, although the rating was even. Jed I Goodman reports the episode brought in 415,000 viewers, a steep decline from last week’s 523,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the show had an 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the same as the week before.
Collision was moved to TBS due to the NHL Playoffs.
AEW Collision Episode 46 (and 18th of 2024) averaged 415K viewers. (0.15 in the 18-49 demo) (TBS)
2024:
Ep 45: 523K (0.15)
Ep 44: 378K (0.12) (TBS)
Ep 43: 621K (0.21) (aired at 8:23PM after NBA playoffs)
Ep 42: 462K (0.13)
Ep 41: 468K (0.13)
Ep 40: 462K (0.15) (Aired at 11:48PM…
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes