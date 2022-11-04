Various News: Colt Cabana Reacts to Dynamite Return, Taya Valkyrie On Iron Sheik Massacre Streaming Plans

– Colt Cabana took to social media on Thursday to react to his AEW Dynamite return. As noted, Cabana appeared on last night’s show in order to answer the open challenge from Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, and he posted to his Twitter account to comment in his return, writing:

I love wrestling! https://t.co/UiL0O7N5HG — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) November 3, 2022

– Taya Valkyrie says that her and John Hennigan’s new horror-comedy short Iron Sheik Massacre should have a venue for streaming relatively soon. As noted, the short film is screening at New York Horror Film Festival in December. The film is written by Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie, both of whom also star alongside PJ Black, Karrion Kross, Holly Meowy, Super Panda, Presley, and the voice of the Iron Sheik, and is described as follows:

A group of young professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling legend The Iron Sheik when lightning strikes their living room rendering a rare Iron Sheik action figure sentient. The awakened Iron Sheik doll hunts the disrespectful new school wrestlers down and makes them humble.

