AEW Commercial Bashing NXT Was Reportedly Not AEW’s Idea
This past week, AEW aired a commercial on TNT that featured quotes from outlets that says things like “AEW Dynamite crushes NXT.” There were other similar quotes, mostly saying that Dynamite was better than NXT. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the decision to air the commercial was an idea from TNT and not AEW.
