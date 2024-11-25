AEW Announces Competitors For 2024 Continental Classic

The competitors for AEW’s 2024 Continental Classic are officially set. AEW released a new video on Sunday night announcing the field of 12 for this year’s tournament. You can see the video below along with the competitor list, which is split into the Gold and Blue League.

The tournament will be a round robin format ticking off on this week’s Dynamite, with the top two point getters in each league competing for a spot in the finals at AEW World’s End.

The field is as follows:

Gold League

* Darby Allin

* Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay

* Ricochet

* Brody King

* Juice Robinson

Blue League

* Kazuchika Okada (c)

* Kyle Fletcher

* Daniel Garcia

* Mark Briscoe

* Shelton Benjamin

* The Beast Mortos