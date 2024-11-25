wrestling / News
AEW Announces Competitors For 2024 Continental Classic
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
The competitors for AEW’s 2024 Continental Classic are officially set. AEW released a new video on Sunday night announcing the field of 12 for this year’s tournament. You can see the video below along with the competitor list, which is split into the Gold and Blue League.
The tournament will be a round robin format ticking off on this week’s Dynamite, with the top two point getters in each league competing for a spot in the finals at AEW World’s End.
The field is as follows:
Gold League
* Darby Allin
* Claudio Castagnoli
* Will Ospreay
* Ricochet
* Brody King
* Juice Robinson
Blue League
* Kazuchika Okada (c)
* Kyle Fletcher
* Daniel Garcia
* Mark Briscoe
* Shelton Benjamin
* The Beast Mortos
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Garcia Doesn’t Plan To Customize AEW TNT Title, Talks Having His Family’s Support
- Jim Ross Disagrees With Kenny Omega Saying AEW Doesn’t Need Him Right Now
- Jake Roberts Explains What Made The Florida Territory So Special
- Baron Corbin Wins Gold At International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament After Previously Getting Second Place