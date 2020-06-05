wrestling / News

AEW Confirms Postponement Of New Jersey Show, Postpones Rochester Show As Well

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

We reported yesterday that AEW had postponed a date in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center, which was set for July 22 (and originally for March 25) back to February 12, 2021. AEW has now confirmed the news and also announced that they are postponing their July 8 episode of Dynamite (originally set for March 18). That show, which takes place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, will happen on November 11.

