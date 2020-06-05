AEW Confirms Postponement Of New Jersey Show, Postpones Rochester Show As Well

We reported yesterday that AEW had postponed a date in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center, which was set for July 22 (and originally for March 25) back to February 12, 2021. AEW has now confirmed the news and also announced that they are postponing their July 8 episode of Dynamite (originally set for March 18). That show, which takes place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, will happen on November 11.

#AEWDYNAMITE UPDATES FOR ROCHESTER, NY & NEWARK, NJ IN THE THREAD BELOW pic.twitter.com/0WxRZuXzif — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020

ROCHESTER:

The #AEW DYNAMITE show in Rochester, NY, on July 8 (originally slated for March 18) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Blue Cross Arena. pic.twitter.com/UdjUz9srl4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the Rochester show on either March 18 or July 8 will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the rescheduled event on Nov. 11. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020

NEWARK:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on July 22 (originally slated March 25) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/NxnvJ9sFu0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020