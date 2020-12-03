AEW Confirms Sting Signed to Full-Time, Multi-Year Deal

Sting’s debut at tonight’s AEW Dynamite is the first appearance of many to come, as AEW has confirmed he’s signed to a full-time deal. AEW announced in a press release that the WCW and WWE alum, who appeared on tonight’s Dynamite, is signed to a full-time, multi-year deal.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”