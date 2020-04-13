wrestling / News
AEW Confirms That Jim Ross Will Call Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager on Dynamite
AEW has confirmed Jim Ross’ statement to us that he will be calling the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. JR told Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast that he would be calling the match, saying:
“I know that next week, I’m gonna have the opportunity to call the Jon Moxley-Jake Hager No Holds Barred Empty Arena match by myself that will air on TNT next Wednesday night at 8/7 Central. So I’m jacked about that. That’s a big deal for me.”
AEW confirmed the news on Twitter, as you can see below. The match is for Moxley’s AEW Championship and airs this Wednesday on TNT.
.@JRsBBQ will be calling the action in the Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match between @JonMoxley & @RealJakeHager for the #AEW World Championship.
This fight will be something you won't want to miss!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/nvdRwevLjp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 13, 2020
