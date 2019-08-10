wrestling / News
AEW Congratulates Riho and Bea Priestly on Stardom Wins
– AEW sent out tweets this week congratulating Riho and Bea Priestley on their STARDOM title match victories. Both women are also signed with AEW. You can check out those tweets below.
Congratulations to @AEWrestling star @riho_gtmv on winning the @we_are_stardom High Speed Championship #stardom @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/VtSbj32ncR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2019
Congratulations to @AEWrestling star @BeaPriestley on retaining her #WorldOfStardom Championship @we_are_stardom @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/PKOf6Z4nCI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2019
