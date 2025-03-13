AEW Reportedly Considering Consolidating Two Titles

AEW is reportedly considering unifying two of their secondary men’s titles. Fightful Select reports that sources in AEW state that a unification of the AEW International Championship and AEW Continental Championship was pitched a number of months ago, and at one point many in the company considered it to be a firm creative plan.

There’s no word specifically on who would be unifying the titles and if they would be carried together or rebranded as a unified championship. It was also noted that the FTW Championship’s retirement in September of last year was done in order to winnow down the number of titles in the company.

There’s no word as of now whether current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada or current International Champion Kenny Omega are factored into the plans.