AEW Considering Free Content On B/R Live After Dynamite
September 27, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk within AEW of additional programming on B/R Live, which would be made available for free. It would then air at 10 PM on Wednesday, after the conclusion of AEW Dynamite. Nothing has been finalized at this time.
One of the ideas is some sort of a post-game show.
It was previously said by Nick Jackson on Twitter that there would be dark matches taped before and after Dynamite, and it was reported earlier this week that the dark match before this Wednesday’s episode will be SCU vs. Jurassic Express.
