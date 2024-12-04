wrestling / News

AEW Announces Continental Classic Matches For This Week’s Collision

December 3, 2024
AEW has added two Continental Classic matches to this week’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced late Tuesday evening that Darby Allin vs. Komander and Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe are set for this weekend’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander vs. Darby Allin
* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

