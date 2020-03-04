wrestling / News
AEW Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, Recaps Revolution
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW released a new episode of Control Center earlier today ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. You can check out the new Control Center below.
Tonight’s edition of Dynamite will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Here’s the current lineup for tonight:
* Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
* Lance Archer debuts
* SCU & Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order
* Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall
