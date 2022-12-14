wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:
– Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
It's gameday in #Smashville!
Ain't it great?
See the FULL VERSION right before the puck drops at 7pm CT!#Preds #WeBelieve #NHL #Hockey pic.twitter.com/k6jakjnsqM
— My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) December 13, 2022
