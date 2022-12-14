wrestling / News

AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Image Credit: AEW

The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:

– Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:

AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett

