AEW Control Center Previews Tonight’s Empty Arena Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) released a new episode of AEW Control Center to preview tonight’s live edition of Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be an empty arena show. Here’s the lineup:

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite for Blood and Guts advantage

* Jurassic Express vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros.

* The Exalted One is revealed