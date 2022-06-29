wrestling / News

AEW Control Center Previews Tonight’s Blood & Guts Episode of Dynamite

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Control Center Image Credit: AEW

AEW’s Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite airs tonight, and the latest Control Center video previews the night’s events. You can see the video below, which features Tony Schiavone discussing what’s to come in Wednesday’s show including the titular match and more:

