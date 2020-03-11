AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite in Salt Lake City

– AEW released a new episode of Control Center earlier today ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. You can check out the new Control Center below.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Here’s the lineup:

* Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express

* PAC, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

* Cody vs. Ortiz

* The rules for “Blood and Guts”