wrestling / News

AEW Control Center Previews This Week’s Dynamite

July 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-5-23 Image Credit: AEW

The latest episode of AEW Control Center is online, previewing this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the video below which takes a look at Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading