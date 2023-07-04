wrestling / News
AEW Control Center Previews This Week’s Dynamite
July 4, 2023 | Posted by
The latest episode of AEW Control Center is online, previewing this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the video below which takes a look at Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and more:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Finn Balor Is Doing The Best Work Of His Career Right Now, Praises Carmelo Hayes Match
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest
- Kenny Omega Says He Wouldn’t Take Tiger Driver ’91 If He Didn’t Trust Himself