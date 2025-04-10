wrestling / News
AEW News: Cope ‘Injury Update’ Given On Dynamite, Don Callis Family Taking New Member
– AEW gave an update on Cope on Dynamite following his assault from FTR at Dynasty. As reported, Cope was assaulted by FTR and stretchered out after their match against the Death Riders at Sunday’s PPV.
On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalbur announced that Cope is out indefinitely after the incident.
It was a disgusting scene at #AEWDynasty as FTR took out Cope!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/623P06Ghud
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
– Don Callis appeared in a vignette on the show to announce that due to a rash of injuries, his Family is accepting new members:
Don Callis is accepting potential new members to The Don Callis Family!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@TheDonCallis | @Takesoup | @kylefletcherpro pic.twitter.com/jNr3IuG36b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton Believes Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To Clap Back in Controversial Segment
- WWE Fans Side With Booker T at Last Night’s NXT Taping, Chant Against Swerve Strickland
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment ‘Completely Missed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood