AEW News: Cope ‘Injury Update’ Given On Dynamite, Don Callis Family Taking New Member

– AEW gave an update on Cope on Dynamite following his assault from FTR at Dynasty. As reported, Cope was assaulted by FTR and stretchered out after their match against the Death Riders at Sunday’s PPV.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalbur announced that Cope is out indefinitely after the incident.

It was a disgusting scene at #AEWDynasty as FTR took out Cope! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/623P06Ghud — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025

– Don Callis appeared in a vignette on the show to announce that due to a rash of injuries, his Family is accepting new members: