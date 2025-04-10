wrestling / News

AEW News: Cope ‘Injury Update’ Given On Dynamite, Don Callis Family Taking New Member

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR Cope AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

– AEW gave an update on Cope on Dynamite following his assault from FTR at Dynasty. As reported, Cope was assaulted by FTR and stretchered out after their match against the Death Riders at Sunday’s PPV.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalbur announced that Cope is out indefinitely after the incident.

– Don Callis appeared in a vignette on the show to announce that due to a rash of injuries, his Family is accepting new members:

