AEW Countdown to Double Or Nothing Rating Down From Revolution
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
The rating for AEW’s Countdown to Double Or Nothing slipped from the same special for AEW Revolution. The Double or Nothing Countdown, which aired on Friday night on TNT, brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 344,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 28% and 10% from the 0.14 demo rating and 383,000 viewers AEW Countdown to Revolution special in late February.
Countdown to Double or Nothing came in at #51 for cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
