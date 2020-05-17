AEW Countdown To Double Or Nothing Set For Friday on TNT

AEW is set to air a Countdown to Double or Nothing special on TNT this Friday. The network will air the special at 10 PM ET, which will preview the PPV to take place the next night from Jacksonville, Florida.

The card for Double or Nothing right now is:

* Stadium Stampede: Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship No DQ or Count-Out Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

* Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA

* AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Pre-Show Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends