AEW Countdown Special to Reveal Chris Jericho’s Mystery Partners

– Chris Jericho has a mystery team joining him for the main event of AEW Dynamite, and his partners will be unveiled on Tuesday night on the AEW Countdown Special. AEW announced today that Jericho’s partners will be revealed on the show, which airs at 8 PM ET on TNT.

Jericho and his partners will face the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega on the premiere of Dynamite this Wednesday on TNT.