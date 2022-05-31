AEW Countdown to Double Or Nothing Rating, Audience Revealed

TNT aired Countdown to AEW Double or Nothing late on Friday night, and the ratings are now in for the special. The preview episode, which aired starting at 11:34 PM ET on TNT, drew a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 258,000 viewers.

The special ranked #62 for the night among cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily. As previously noted, the night was won by by the NBA playoffs as usual with the conference finals on ESPN garnering a 2.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 7.188 million viewers.