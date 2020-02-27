AEW Countdown to Revolution Rating, Audience Solid

The AEW Countdown to Revolution show brought in decent numbers for what it was. The AEW Revolution preview show, which aired after Dynamite, brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 383,000 viewers. That was good enough to slightly top the demo rating for Miz & Mrs., which aired opposite it on USA Network, and matches the number for the Countdown to All Out show that aired in September.

Countdown to Revolution landed at #61 for the night per Showbuzz Daily.