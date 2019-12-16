AEW Counter-Programs NXT With Its Own Commercial Free Match For Dynamite

Earlier today, it was announced that WWE would open this week’s episode of NXT with an NXT title match featuring Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor. In addition to that, the match would be commercial-free. AEW has decided to counter-program WWE with their own commercial-free episode of AEW Dynamite, which will now open with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Rey Fenix). The announcement is calling it a dream match.

Kicking off #AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, it’s a dream tag team match as #TheLuchaBrothers face Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page, and as always – it will be commercial-free!

Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or get your tickets for Corpus Christi at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/AxUdQ5eg2z

