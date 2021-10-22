AEW Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Policy For Next Week’s Dynamite In Boston

AEW has announced its COVID-19 vaccine policy for next week’s edition of Dynamite, which will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a tweet, the company stated that ticket holders and guests 12 and over must be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the Dynamite and Rampage television tapings on October 27.

Ticket holders for the show have been notified by Ticketmaster of the policy.

