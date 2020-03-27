AEW Currently Delaying Announcement For Double Or Nothing

With the novel coronavirus leaving plans for major events up in the air, AEW is delaying their planned announcement for Double Or Nothing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that announcing a date for the show, which was unofficially scheduled for May 23rd, is being held off due to uncertainty as to how or if they’ll be able to hold the PPV at that point.

AEW’s potential options are to do an empty arena show like they and WWE have been doing with their TV tapings and WWE’s WrestleMania or postpone it. If they do have an empty arena show, it remains to be seen if it will or can still be in Las Vegas. As of now, the call is to wait and see what happens as there’s a lot that can change between now and then.