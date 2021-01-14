AEW News: Darby Allin Retains TNT Championship on Dynamite, Miro vs. Chuck Taylor Clip, Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions

– Darby Allin is still the TNT Champion following his match against Brian Cage on tonight’s Dynamite. Allin defeated Cage on tonight’s show when Sting appeared to help even the odds after Team Taz tried to get involved. You can see a clip from the match below:

– AEW also released the following clip of Miro’s win over Chuck Taylor:

– Finally, you can see the clip from the Inner Circle giving their New Year’s Resolutions below: