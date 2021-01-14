wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Retains TNT Championship on Dynamite, Miro vs. Chuck Taylor Clip, Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Darby Allin is still the TNT Champion following his match against Brian Cage on tonight’s Dynamite. Allin defeated Cage on tonight’s show when Sting appeared to help even the odds after Team Taz tried to get involved. You can see a clip from the match below:
– AEW also released the following clip of Miro’s win over Chuck Taylor:
– Finally, you can see the clip from the Inner Circle giving their New Year’s Resolutions below:
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga Warns The Elite Not to Call Their Reunion the ‘Bullet Club’
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW