AEW News: Darby Allin Shares Video of Brody King Attack, Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog
July 15, 2022
– Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a fan event late last week, and Allin has shared his own video from the event. As reported last week, AEW shot an angle of King attacking him at an autograph signing in Seattle, and Allin posted video from the angle on his Twitter account as you can see below:
Shit. pic.twitter.com/rwVSC0JcH1
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 14, 2022
– Sammy Guevara posted his latest vlog on YouTube, which you can see below. The video is described as follows:
“The VlogCrew answer some of your questions!”
